Tamil Nadu HSC results 2023 to be out tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu HSC results 2023 | Representative image

Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or class 12th Results 2023 will be declared tomorrow, May 8, 2023 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE).

The Results will be announced at 9.30 AM.

The Class 12 Result will be declared tomorrow on the official website of Tamil Nadu DGE at tnresults.nic.in.

The date and time of the result was confirmed last week by the state examination Board.

Students note that once the results are declared, the same will be updated on the official website. The hall ticket must be ready before its time for the result to be announced. To download the scorecard, you will need to enter your roll number and other details asked.

This year around 8.8 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th Board Exams and the exams were held across 3169 centres in the state. Results will be declared for these many students tomorrow.

To clear TN 12th Exam 2023, students must score an aggregate of 35 percent marks and if they fail to score the required marks then students would appear for the supplementary exams.

The exams were conducted from March 13, 2023, to April 3, 2023 by the TN DGE.

Steps to check TAMIL NADU HSC RESULTS 2023:

Go to the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu - dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the TN HSC/+2 result 2023 link.

Once redirected to a new page, submit the necessary credentials such as roll number and date of birth and submit.

The TN HSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the TN class 12 result mark sheet and take a printout for further records.