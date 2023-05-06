 AP SSC Result 2023: 72.26% students pass class 10 exams; girls outdo boys
AP SSC Result 2023: 72.26% students pass class 10 exams; girls outdo boys

The results rose by nearly 8% this year as only 64.02% of the students were able to pass the AP SSC exams in 2022. The board, however, had presented a pass percentage of 100% in 2021 and 2020 when the exams were held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo by BL SONI

AP SSC Result 2023: Marking a rise in pass percentage, the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced that 72.26% of students appearing for Class 10 SSC exams have cleared the tests this year.

After a press conference, BSEAP released the Class 10 board exam result 2023 on the official AP SSC websites — bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Class 10 results declared! Scores out at bse.ap.gov.in; check all updates here
Female students have outperformed boys this year with a pass percentage of 75.38 percent, while the boys secured a pass percentage of 69.27% in AP SSC 2023.

To download the AP SSC Class 10 marks sheets:

  • Go to the official results website - bseap.org

  • Find and select the ‘SSC result’ link on the homepage

  • On the redirected page, log in to your account using your registration number

  • Save and download the result once it appears

The results were announced by Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Education, Botsa Satyanarayana, at a press conference. The Minister also revealed this year's pass percentage, merit list, toppers name, and other details along with the results. The result link on the website will be activated after the press conference.

The board, however, will release only the provisional mark sheets today which students can use to get admission to the next class. AP SSC or Andhra Board class 10 exams were held from April 3 to April 18, 2023. As per media reports, over 6.5 lakh children took the SSC exams which were conducted in 3,349 centres around the state.

