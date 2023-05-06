AP SSC Class 10 results declared! Scores out at bse.ap.gov.in; check all updates here

AP SSC Results 2023 out at results.bse.ap.gov.in. | Representative Image

AP SSC Class 10 Results: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the Class 10 board exam result 2023 at 11 am on the official AP SSC websites — bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Students will have to type in their login credentials to access their results once the link is activated. All class 10 students are expected to score at least 35 marks per subjects to pass the AP SSC Board exams 2023.

How to download the AP SSC Class 10 mark sheets:

Go to the official results website - bseap.org

Find and select the ‘SSC result’ link on the homepage

On the redirected page, log in to your account using your registration number

Save and download the result once it appears

The results were announced by Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Education, Botsa Satyanarayana, at a press conference. The Minister also revealed this year's pass percentage, merit list, toppers name, and other details along with the results. The result link on the website will be activated after the press conference.

The board, however, will release only the provisional mark sheets today which students can use to get admission to the next class. AP SSC or Andhra Board class 10 exams were held from April 3 to April 18, 2023. As per media reports, over 6.5 lakh children took the SSC exams which were conducted in 3,349 centres around the state.