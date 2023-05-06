 AP SSC Class 10 results declared! Scores out at bse.ap.gov.in; check all updates here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAP SSC Class 10 results declared! Scores out at bse.ap.gov.in; check all updates here

AP SSC Class 10 results declared! Scores out at bse.ap.gov.in; check all updates here

AP SSC or Andhra Board class 10 exams were held from April 3 to April 18, 2023. As per media reports, over 6.5 lakh children took the SSC exams which were conducted in 3,349 centres around the state.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
AP SSC Results 2023 out at results.bse.ap.gov.in. | Representative Image

AP SSC Class 10 Results: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the Class 10 board exam result 2023 at 11 am on the official AP SSC websites — bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Students will have to type in their login credentials to access their results once the link is activated. All class 10 students are expected to score at least 35 marks per subjects to pass the AP SSC Board exams 2023.

Read Also
AP SSC: More than 6 lakhs to appear in exam starting from April 3
article-image

How to download the AP SSC Class 10 mark sheets:

  • Go to the official results website - bseap.org

  • Find and select the ‘SSC result’ link on the homepage

  • On the redirected page, log in to your account using your registration number

  • Save and download the result once it appears

The results were announced by Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Education, Botsa Satyanarayana, at a press conference. The Minister also revealed this year's pass percentage, merit list, toppers name, and other details along with the results. The result link on the website will be activated after the press conference.

The board, however, will release only the provisional mark sheets today which students can use to get admission to the next class. AP SSC or Andhra Board class 10 exams were held from April 3 to April 18, 2023. As per media reports, over 6.5 lakh children took the SSC exams which were conducted in 3,349 centres around the state.

Read Also
NEET UG 2023: Aspirants flood Twitter with the hashtag #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 as demand for...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP SSC Class 10 results declared! Scores out at bse.ap.gov.in; check all updates here

AP SSC Class 10 results declared! Scores out at bse.ap.gov.in; check all updates here

NEET UG 2023: PM Modi prepones Karnataka roadshow due to medical entrance test

NEET UG 2023: PM Modi prepones Karnataka roadshow due to medical entrance test

KEAM 2023 admit card out at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

KEAM 2023 admit card out at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

TN engineering admissions 2023: registration starts at tneaonline.org

TN engineering admissions 2023: registration starts at tneaonline.org

Vedic education for girls can lead to social upliftment: Rajasthan education minister

Vedic education for girls can lead to social upliftment: Rajasthan education minister