NEET UG 2023: Aspirants flood Twitter with the hashtag #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 as demand for postponing the entrance exam grows

Several students have complained that they have less time after their board exams to prepare for the medical entrance exam.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
With only 32 days to the NEET UG exams, applicants flood Twitter with requests to postpone the exam. | Representative image

The demand for a month's postponement of the undergraduate medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2023, grew louder on Saturday with many aspirants requesting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to do so in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Several students asserted that they are receiving less time to prepare for the medical entrance after their board exams. While the CBSE board exams of class 12 were completed on April 5, the NEET UG 2023 test is slated to take place on May 7, 2023.

According to the exam schedule, only 32 calendar days are left for students to study for the competitive exam after their CBSE Class 12 board exam.

NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city intimation slip to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in
article-image

Medical aspirants continue to flood Twitter with trending hashtags like "#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune" to voice their requests and grievances to the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

While some have launched a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023. Following are some reactions from the Twitter

"Sir covid cases are rising day by day," a NEET aspirant tweeted. "More than 12k cases were reported today. NEET will create overcrowding very badly. Please think about our health once."

However, some are advising NEET UG 2023 candidates to prioritize their studies and refrain from making this demand.

With only 15 days until the entrance exam is scheduled to take place, the NTA is anticipated to provide the exam city slip and hall ticket soon on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

The test will be given between 2:00 PM and 5:20 PM. Candidates can also reach NEET (UG) 2023 at 011- 40759000 or by email at neet@nta.ac.in for additional information.

