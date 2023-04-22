NEET UG 2023: Aspirants flood Twitter with the hashtag #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 as demand for postponing the entrance exam grows

With only 32 days to the NEET UG exams, applicants flood Twitter with requests to postpone the exam. | Representative image

The demand for a month's postponement of the undergraduate medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2023, grew louder on Saturday with many aspirants requesting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to do so in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Several students asserted that they are receiving less time to prepare for the medical entrance after their board exams. While the CBSE board exams of class 12 were completed on April 5, the NEET UG 2023 test is slated to take place on May 7, 2023.

According to the exam schedule, only 32 calendar days are left for students to study for the competitive exam after their CBSE Class 12 board exam.

Medical aspirants continue to flood Twitter with trending hashtags like "#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune" to voice their requests and grievances to the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

While some have launched a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023. Following are some reactions from the Twitter

"Sir covid cases are rising day by day," a NEET aspirant tweeted. "More than 12k cases were reported today. NEET will create overcrowding very badly. Please think about our health once."

Sir covid cases are rising day by day.... Today also more than 12k cases were reported. Neet will create overcrowding very badly. Please think about our health once



PLEASE HELP#NEETUG2023 #NEETUG2023POSTPONE#NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023#neetugpostpone pic.twitter.com/q7Ze47R5Hd — MG✨ (@M_Gaikwad_) April 22, 2023

Please 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 RECONSIDER conductinf NEET on May7th, very hard for NIOS STUDENTS to manage it with our board exams, please postpone.#NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 — SAFIHA (@BLASHNahifas) April 22, 2023

We just want exam to be POSTPONED ,not to be CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/Yk3IA7bW6M — Xokim Unnie (@UnnieXokim95018) April 21, 2023

However, some are advising NEET UG 2023 candidates to prioritize their studies and refrain from making this demand.

With only 15 days until the entrance exam is scheduled to take place, the NTA is anticipated to provide the exam city slip and hall ticket soon on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

The test will be given between 2:00 PM and 5:20 PM. Candidates can also reach NEET (UG) 2023 at 011- 40759000 or by email at neet@nta.ac.in for additional information.