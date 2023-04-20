NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city intimation slip to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 admit cards to be out soon | Representative Image

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to administer the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test undergraduate (NEET-UG) on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The NTA has already closed the application and correction window of the MBBS entrance exam and will issue the admit card and exam city information slip for the exam soon on - neet.nta.nic.in.

Students will need to login to the NTA website with their application number and date of birth to access the documents.

The candidates will have to present their respective admit cards on the day of the exam, without which they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Candidates need not present their exam city slip which is released is to inform aspirants about the city of exam allotted to them.

On the exam day, aspirants must carry all pages of the admit card, printed on an A4 paper in colour. Candidates must also carry all documents and a photo, as instructed by the NTA.

The admit card may also contain a self-declaration form which is to be filled by candidates in their own handwriting. Students will be asked to sign the form at the exam venue, in the presence of an invigilator.

