NTA gives clarification on medium of question papers in NEET exam 2023

National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that language of instructions in the NEET UG 2023 question papers will be available in both in English and regional languages. The notice was issued the NTA yesterday, April 19.

Candidates who have opted for English as their preferred language while applying for NEET 2023 will be provided test booklets in English only and those who have opted for Hindi as medium of instructions will be provided a bilingual test booklet in English and Hindi.

NEET 2023 is scheduled for May 7. Admit cards and exam city information slips will be released on neet.nta.nic.in.

Those opted for regional languages will receive test booklets containing questions in English and the regional language selected by the candidates.

NTA said that NEET 2023 booklet containing English and Hindi papers will be available in white colour and booklet for regional languages will be in yellow colour. Urdu will be available in green colour.

NEET 2023 will be held in 13 languages, of which 11 are regional languages. English as a medium of instructions will be available in all exam centres. English and Hindi will be available in all exam centres of India and English and regional languages will be available in particular regions only.