NEET UG 2023: NTA to close registrations tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in

Candidates can submit their application through the official NTA websites - nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in | Photo Credit: Unsplash

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is to close the registrations for the National Eligibility Entrance Test tomorrow on April 15, 2023. Candidates who are interested can continue to submit their online applications on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to fill the application form was April 13, after which many aspirants took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, demanding the NTA to reopen the portal for NEET UG registration 2023. The registration portal was reopened for those candidates who missed filling out the forms in the time that was given.

NEET UG Exam 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The test will be a common entrance test throughout 499 cities in India and in paper and pen mode.

Steps to apply for NEET UG 2023 registration form: