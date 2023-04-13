NEET UG 2023 registration date extended till April 15, apply at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 registration date | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: The last date to register for the NEET UG 2023 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the latest updates the last date to apply for NEET UG 2023 is April 15, 2023.

Earlier the last date to fill the application form was April 13. Those candidates who are interested can submit their online applications on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The registration portal is reopened for those candidates who missed filling out the forms in the time that was given.

Many aspirants took to micro-blogging site, twitter demanding the NTA to reopen the portal for NEET UG registration 2023.

NEET UG Exam 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023, in single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The test will be a common entrance test throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities in paper and pen mode.

“This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) - 2023.” reads the statement from the official notice.

Steps to apply for NEET UG 2023 registration form: