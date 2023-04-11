NEET PG 2023 exam: MCC to release counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in; Check details here

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) detailed counselling schedules will soon be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Candidates who have qualified the NBEMS NEET PG 2023 examination will be eligible to register for the counselling process. The NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will soon be published on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
The National Board of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - PG 2023 results on March 14, 2023 at nbe.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2023 on March 5.
NEET PG 2023 counselling registration Fee:
For UR/EWS candidates: Rs. 1000/-
For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD: Rs. 500/-
For Deemed University candidates: Rs. 5000/-
NEET PG 2023 counselling:
Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counseling.
Round 1
Round 2
AIQ Mop-up Rounds
AIQ Stray Vacancy Round
NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Documents Required During Admission Procedure
Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College
Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document)
Admit Card issued by NBE
Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE
Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.
MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate. (Essential document).
Class 10 and 12 marksheets
Caste Certificates (If required)
PwD certificates (If required)
A valid ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Pan Card or Driving License. However, this list is not complete. Check the detailed information bulletin(once released).
