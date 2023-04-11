NEET PG 2023 exam: MCC to release counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in; Check details here

NEET PG 2023 counselling | Representative Image, Unsplash

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) detailed counselling schedules will soon be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Candidates who have qualified the NBEMS NEET PG 2023 examination will be eligible to register for the counselling process. The NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule will soon be published on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The National Board of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - PG 2023 results on March 14, 2023 at nbe.edu.in.

The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today!



Congrats to all students declared qualified in results.



NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!



https://t.co/7rZshIOr3p — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2023

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2023 on March 5.

NEET PG 2023 counselling registration Fee:

For UR/EWS candidates: Rs. 1000/-

For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD: Rs. 500/-

For Deemed University candidates: Rs. 5000/-

NEET PG 2023 counselling:

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of All India Quota(AIQ) counseling.

Round 1

Round 2

AIQ Mop-up Rounds

AIQ Stray Vacancy Round

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Documents Required During Admission Procedure

Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College

Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document)

Admit Card issued by NBE

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate. (Essential document).

Class 10 and 12 marksheets

Caste Certificates (If required)

PwD certificates (If required)

A valid ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Pan Card or Driving License. However, this list is not complete. Check the detailed information bulletin(once released).