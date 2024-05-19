ICAI CA Foundation & Intermediate Exam 2024: Exam, Application Dates OUT | icai.org

The dates and schedule for the September 2024 Chartered Accountants Foundation and Intermediate Examinations have been made public by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) through an official statement. Applications for the intermediate and foundation tests will open on July 7 and July 28, respectively.

According to the official notice, no examination is scheduled on Monday, September 16, 2024, due to Milad –un – Nabi.

Application Process



For the foundation exam, applications must be submitted by August 10; for the intermediate exam, they must be submitted by July 20. There is no late charge. The application form must be completed by August 13th for the foundation exam and July 23rd for the intermediate exam, with a late charge of Rs. 600.

Foundation Exam

According to the official announcement, September 13, 15, 18, and 20th, 2024 would be the dates of the ICAI CA Foundation Examination.

Intermediate Exam Schedule Group 1

Group I's Intermediate Course Examination is scheduled for September 12, 14, and 17, 2024. The Intermediate Course Examination for Group II is scheduled for September 19, 21, and 23, 2024.

Exam Pattern

Students should be aware that the Foundation Examination's Papers 3 and 4 have a 2-hour duration. All other exams, however, last for three hours. The cities in India where the exam would be held are also mentioned in the official announcement.



Eight international examination sites will host the September 2024 exams for students residing outside of India. These are Kuwait, Muscat, Kathmandu (Nepal), Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Thimpu (Bhutan).