JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 Result Declared, 2 Candidates Score 100

Representative Image

The JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). A pair of candidates achieved an NTA score of 100 in both BArch and BPlanning.

For students to download the JEE Main paper 2 result 2024, they will require their application number and password.

-Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024.

On April 12, the exam for session two was held in 291 exam cities. 38,105 candidates registered for the BPlanning paper, compared to 73,362 candidates for the BArch paper.