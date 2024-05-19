 JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 Result Declared, 2 Candidates Score 100
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 Result Declared, 2 Candidates Score 100

JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 Result Declared, 2 Candidates Score 100

For students to download the JEE Main paper 2 result 2024, they will require their application number and password.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). A pair of candidates achieved an NTA score of 100 in both BArch and BPlanning.

For students to download the JEE Main paper 2 result 2024, they will require their application number and password.

-Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024.

On April 12, the exam for session two was held in 291 exam cities. 38,105 candidates registered for the BPlanning paper, compared to 73,362 candidates for the BArch paper.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 Result Declared, 2 Candidates Score 100

JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 Result Declared, 2 Candidates Score 100

Pakistan: For The Second Time In A Week, Militants Bomb Girls' School

Pakistan: For The Second Time In A Week, Militants Bomb Girls' School

GUJCET Counselling Registration Extended Till May 28 At gujacpc.admissions.nic.in

GUJCET Counselling Registration Extended Till May 28 At gujacpc.admissions.nic.in

TS Inter Supplementary Exams Hall Ticket Released for 1st, 2nd Year; Check How To Download Here

TS Inter Supplementary Exams Hall Ticket Released for 1st, 2nd Year; Check How To Download Here

IIT Delhi Kicks Off Third Batch Of Its STEM Mentorship Programme For High School Girls

IIT Delhi Kicks Off Third Batch Of Its STEM Mentorship Programme For High School Girls