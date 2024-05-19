UGC NET Application Window To Close Today; Check Application Fees, Eligibility Criteria | Representative Image

Today, May 19, is when the National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the application window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024. Applicants can fill out the UGC NET June 2024 application form on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Payment for the exam must be made by tomorrow, May 20, at the latest.

It is significant to remember that registered candidates may pay their fees by credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI till May 20, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

Application Fees



The application cost for General applicants is ₹1,150; for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) it is ₹600; and for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates, it is ₹325. This information is based on the UGC NET 2024 June notice. Exam fees must be paid by all categories by May 12, 2024, at 11:50 p.m., the deadline for fee payments. The fee can be paid by debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI for candidates.

Important Dates

Candidates who have successfully registered can begin editing their UGC NET application form 2024 from May 21. The date of the 2024 UGC NET test has been rescheduled for June 18. The entrance exam will be held for admission to PhD programmes, appointment as an assistant professor at Indian colleges and universities, and awarding of Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs).

Eligibility Criteria



Unreserved candidates who have earned at least 55% in their master's degree or equivalent examination from universities or institutions recognised by UGC in the fields of computer science and applications, electronic science, humanities and social science, and computer science are eligible to take the exam, according to the UGC NET June 2024 notification.



Candidates who have obtained at least 50% in their master's degree or an equivalent exam and who belong to the non-creamy layer, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, persons with disabilities, and third gender category are eligible for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).