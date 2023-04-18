Postpone NEET UG 2023: Students ask PM Modi to defer medical entrance test

NEET UG 2023 | File Photo

NEET UG 2023: NEET UG hopefuls, in a request to PM Modi, asked for the postponement of the NEET UG 2023 exam by least one month, saying that they did not have enough time to prepare for the exam and that it is impossible to revise 96 chapters in such a short period of time.

The NEET UG 2023 registration ended on April 15, 2023 and the exam is scheduled on May 7 throughout 499 exam cities.

The last date to register for the NEET UG 2023 was extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to April 15, 2023. Earlier, the last date to fill the application form was April 13.

The registration portal was reopened for those candidates who missed filling out the forms.

Taking to Twitter, several NEET UG candidates asked the NTA and PM Modi to postpone the exam.

