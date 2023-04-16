NTA revises NEET UG 2023 eligibility criteria for Indian candidates abroad | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the eligibility criteria for those OCI and PIO card holders planning to take the National Eligibility cument Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) in 2023. The notification is available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Foreign nationals, Indian nationals, NRIs, overseas citizens of India (OCIs), and people of Indian origin (PIOs) are all qualified for admission to medical, dental, ayurveda, siddha, unani, and homoeopathic institutes, in accordance with the amended guidelines.

“In pursuance of the Judgment dated 03.02.2023 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P(C) 891/2021 and connected matters and in supersession of earlier corrigendum dated 31.03.2023 on the subject, aspiring OCI Candidates of NEET (UG) 2023 are hereby informed that the amended provision of Clause 5.2.2 of the Information Bulletin of NEET (UG) 2023 dealing with the Eligibility of OCI Cardholders for NEET (UG), shall be read as follows”, reads the official notification.

Earlier, OCI cardholders were not eligible for admission to any seat reserved exclusively for Indian citizens.

The revised eligibility criteria reads, “Indian Nationals, Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin (PIO) and Foreign Nationals are eligible for admission in Medical/Dental/ Ayurveda/Siddha/Unani/Homeopathy Colleges subject to rules and regulations framed by the respective State Governments, Institutions and the Government of India as the case may be”.