AP SSC: More than 6 lakhs to appear in exam starting from April 3

AP SSC 2023 exams | PTI (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh SSC board examinations are scheduled from April 3 to 18, 2023.

6.6 lakh students will appear for the exams to be conducted in seven regional languages, Telugu, English, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu and Odia, said an official on Friday.

Out of the total number of candidates registered for the examinations, 3.1 lakh are boys and 2.97 lakh girls while Anantapuram, Kurnool and Prakasam districts are the districts with the highest number of candidates whereas Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Bapatla are sending the lowest numbers.

The exams will be held in as many as 3,349 centres in the state.

Besides 156 flying squads, 682 sitting squads have also been arranged to check malpractices while 104 examination centres have been equipped with CCTV cameras.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has issued the class 10th hall tickets 2023 on March 14.

Steps to download admit card for AP SSC 2023

Go to the official website of BSEAP - bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on AP SSC Hall Tickets 2023.

A new login page will appear on the screen.

Enter the required details and submit the same.

AP SSC 10 hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout of the same.

Follow these exam guidelines at the exam centre

Students must reach the exam centre on time or 30 minutes prior exam

They have to carry their AP SSC 10 admit card and school ID card to the exam centre.

They must not carry any electronic devices like mobile, calculators etc.

Students will not be allowed to leave the centre before AP SSC exam gets over.

(with PTI inputs)