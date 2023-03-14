AP SSC hall ticket 2023 releases at bse.ap.gov.in; check AP 10 Exam guidelines, how to download here

AP SSC hall ticket 2023 released | Unsplash

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has issued the class 10th hall tickets 2023 today on March 14.

Students can download their AP SSC 2023 hall tickets from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

BSEAP has released the AP SSC hall ticket 2023 for regular as well as private students.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2023

Students will have to carry their AP SSC hall tickets to the respective exam centres or else, they will not be allowed to write the exam. As per media reports, over 8 lakh students have registered for the AP SSC examination this year.

AP SSC Hall Ticket can be downloaded from March 14, 2023

AP SSC Class 10 Exam will be conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023

How to download admit card

Go to the official website of BSEAP - bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on AP SSC Hall Tickets 2023.

A new login page will appear on the screen.

Enter the required details and submit the same.

AP SSC 10 hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout of the same.

Follow these exam guidelines at the exam centre

Students must reach the exam centre on time or 30 minutes prior exam

They have to carry their AP SSC 10 admit card and school ID card to the exam centre.

They must not carry any electronic devices like mobile, calculators etc.

Students will not be allowed to leave the centre before AP SSC exam gets over.