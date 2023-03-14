NEET PG 2023: NBEMS announces NEET PG results at nbe.edu.in; here's how to check

NEET PG candidates | Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Board of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - PG 2023 results today at nbe.edu.in.

Candidates can access the results from the official website.

"The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts! https://natboard.edu.in/viewNotice.php?NBE=YmRuUDlBL1hFVDUyWUtxNWZRc0NPQT09," said the tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

NBEMS has also released a statement on the release of the NEET PG results.

“The Result of NEET-PG 2023 indicating the scores obtained by candidates and NEET-PG 2023 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites - natboard.edu.in, and nbe.edu.in,” said the statement by NBEMS.

NEET PG 2023: Here's how to check results

Go to the official website of NBE at https://nbe.edu.in

Click on the link named NEET PG 2023 which will be flashed on the website

Candidates will be able to check their individual marks and roll numbers, according to their roll numbers from the list that will appear on the screen.