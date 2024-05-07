HPBOSE Class 10 Board Results: Ridhima Sharma Tops With 99.86%, Check Full Details Inside | PTI

The HP Class 10 Result 2024 was made public today by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. The findings were revealed by HPBOSE representatives at a news briefing. Students who took the exam can verify their results by going to hpbose.org, HPBOSE's official website. The 10th annual examinations were administered by the HP Board from March 2–21, 2024.

Ridhima Sharma scored 699 out of 700, or 99.86%, to win the HPBOSE Class 10 board exam this year. With 698 marks and a score of 99.71%, Kritika Sharma finished in second place. With a combined score of 697/700, Rushil Sood, Dhriti Tegta, and Shivam Sharma share third place.



While the HPBOSE Class 10 result may currently be viewed and downloaded from the official website, students will need to pick up actual copies of their grade reports and diplomas from their individual schools shortly after the results are announced in 2024.

Students will need to show up for the compartment tests if they did not pass the HP BOSE Class 10 exam.



Eligibility Criteria

Students must receive at least 33% of the possible points in each topic and overall to pass the HP Board 10th exam.

Pass rate declines

In contrast to previous year, the total pass percentage of the HP Board Matric results has decreased. A total of 91,440 students attempted the Himachal Pradesh 10th board exam in 2023, with 81,732 passing. Last year, 89.7% of students passed all subjects combined.