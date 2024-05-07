HPBOSE Class 10 Board Results: 74.61% Students Declared Pass; Check Results Via SMS |

The class 10 result for 2024 was released today by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). By going to the official website, hpbose.org, and logging in with information like their roll number, students can view and download their results.



This year, around one lakh students took the pen and paper class 10 board exams, which were held from March 2 to March 18. An overall pass rate of 74.61% has been reported for this year. This year's examinations were taken by 91130 students, of whom 67988 passed and 12613 failed.

How to check the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 via SMS:

The website may lag due to heavy number of traffic, therefore it is recommended for the students to check the results via SMS.



-Get your phone's SMS app open.

-Use the HP(10) ROLL_NUMBER pattern to format the SMS message.

-Text 5676750 with the message.

-Your Himachal Board Class 10th Results 2024 will be sent to you.

The board announced the outcome on May 25 of the previous year. In all, 91,440 pupils took the HPBOSE Class 10 examinations last year, of whom 81,732 were successful. The pass rate for the previous year was 89.7%. More over a lakh students took the class 10 board exams in 2022. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 87.5%.