HPBOSE Class 10 Board Results Declared, Check Here

Representative image

On May 7, 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education released the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024. Board authorities conducted a press conference wherein they disclosed information on pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers, and other pertinent statistics. Examinees can view the HPBOSE result 2024 by going to hpbose.org. After they are released, the results can also be found on results.gov.in and indiaresults.com. It can also be checked through DigiLocker and SMS.

In all of the state, almost 90,000 pupils showed up for the Class 10 board exam this year. There was a news conference to reveal the HP 10th results.

Candidates who took the Class 10 board exam can view their Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results at hpbose.org, the HPBOSE official website.

How to check HPBOSE class 10 results via website?

-Visit hpbose.org, the official HPBOSE website.

-Select the results page from the homepage.

-Select the link for the Class 10 final exam results.

-Log in using your credentials.

-Verify the outcome that is visible on the screen.

-Download the file, then print it out for your records.

HPBOSE Board Exams 2024



The dates of the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 board exam were March 2, 2024, through March 21, 2024. The test was administered at several test locations throughout the state. The papers took place between 8:45 a.m. and 12 p.m.