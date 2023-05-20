HPBOSE class 12th result 2023: Girls top in all 3 streams, check list here

HP Board Class 12 toppers list here | Representational Picture

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has been announced the Class 12 term-2 results 2023 today, May 20, 2023.

The result has been announced by the education board secretary Vishal Sharma.

A total of 79.4% of students who took the exam cleared it. This is a huge drop from last year when 93.91% of students passed the exams.

All there girls topped the Arts, Science and commerce stream.

Science stream toper is Ojaswini Upmanyu with 98.6%

Vrinda Thakur tops commerce with 98.4% marks

Tarnija Sharma tops the Arts Stream with 97.4%.

HPBOSE 12th Results 2023: More Than 1,00,000 Students Pass

Appeared: 1,05,369 students

Pass: 83,418

Steps to Check Via Digilocker HPBOSE 12th Results 2023:

Visit to digilocker.gov.in or install the app from Google Play Store

Sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.

Sign in to your account.

Go to on HPBoSE link

Choose class 12 result link

Enter your roll number

Your result will appear, Download and take a Print out.