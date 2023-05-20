 HPBOSE class 12th result 2023: Girls top in all 3 streams, check list here
HPBOSE class 12th result 2023: Girls top in all 3 streams, check list here

All there girls topped the Arts, Science and commerce stream.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
HP Board Class 12 toppers list here | Representational Picture

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has been announced the Class 12 term-2 results 2023 today, May 20, 2023.

The result has been announced by the education board secretary Vishal Sharma.

A total of 79.4% of students who took the exam cleared it. This is a huge drop from last year when 93.91% of students passed the exams.

All there girls topped the Arts, Science and commerce stream.

  • Science stream toper is Ojaswini Upmanyu with 98.6%

  • Vrinda Thakur tops commerce with 98.4% marks

  • Tarnija Sharma tops the Arts Stream with 97.4%.

article-image

HPBOSE 12th Results 2023: More Than 1,00,000 Students Pass

Appeared: 1,05,369 students

Pass: 83,418

Steps to Check Via Digilocker HPBOSE 12th Results 2023:

  • Visit to digilocker.gov.in or install the app from Google Play Store

  • Sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.

  • Sign in to your account.

  • Go to on HPBoSE link

  • Choose class 12 result link

  • Enter your roll number

  • Your result will appear, Download and take a Print out.

