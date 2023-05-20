HPBOSE class 12th term-2 result 2023 declared at hpbose.org ; 79.74% students pass exam

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 12 term-2 results 2023 today, May 20, 2023.
Candidates can download the results from the official website at hpbose.org.
Students can also visit results.nic.in other than the official website, to check the results of the HP Board.
The overall passing percentage for Class 12 term-2 results 2023 stands at 79.4 per cent.
However 8,139 students have failed the exam.
In the year 2022, the exam Pass Percentage was 93.91 per cent.
HPBOSE conducted the term-2 examinations of class 12th from March 10 to March 31.
Around 1,03,928 candidates appeared for the HPBOSE class 12th examination this year.
Steps to check HPBOSE class 12th Term 2 result:
Visit the official website at hpbose.org
On the homepage, click on the results tab
Next, click on the result link
Key in your login details
Your result will be displayed on the screen