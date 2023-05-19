HP board class 12 result 2023 to be out tomorrow at hpbose.org

HP Board class 12 result 2023 | ANI (Representational Pic)

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will be declaring the HPBOSE Class 12 term-2 results 2023 at 11 AM tomorrow, May 20, 2023, as per the various media reports.

Candidates that appeared for the HPBOSE 12th result 2023 from March 10 to 31, 2023 will be able to check results on the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE does not provide the option of checking the class 12 term 2 result Haryana board name-wise 2023.

Students must note that the online HP board exam marksheet will be provisional, candidates will have to reach out to their schools to get the original marksheets.

Steps to check HPBOSE 12th result 2023 term:

Visit the official HP Board 12th Result website 2023- hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab.

Click on HP Board 12th result 2023 link available.

Enter credentials such as- student roll number in the login window.

Online hpbose.org result 2023 12th class will open on the screen.

Take a printout or screenshot of the result and keep it safe.

HPBOSE 12th term 2 result 2023 via SMS: