Assam Board Class 12 Result Releasing Shortly, Check On ahsec.nic.in Website

Assam HS Result 2024 Releasing Shortly, Check Ways To Download Marksheet, Last Year's Pass Percentage Here

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to announce class 12 results today.

Last week, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had announced that the AHSEC will announce the results for the Higher Secondary final examination in the 1st week of May and the council will issue an advance notice regarding this.

He had said, "We (AHSEC) will declare the result in the first week of May itself. At most, it might be delayed until May 5. We will notify you beforehand".

HS Result date and time

The authorities have not yet released the official date and time for the announcement of AHSEC Result 2024. The date of HS Result announcement was previously said to be before May 5, and the tentative time is yet to be announced.

Where to check results?

Students who took the intermediate exams can check their AHSEC result at the following websites:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

Apart from these portals, students can also check out the HS Result 2024 Assam through SMS service and Digilocker application or website.

Steps to download marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AHSEC Result 2024 link.

Step 3: Submit your roll number.

Step 4: Your Assam HS Result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View and download your mark sheet.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the marksheet for future reference.

If the official website crashes, students can check their AHSEC Result through SMS service. Follow the given instructions to access your scorecard:

Open the SMS application on mobile phone.

Type ASSAM12<roll number>

Send an SMS to 56263.

Your HS Result 2024 SEBA will be sent to you on your phone.

Each year, the board also releases pass percentages, topper lists, and other important statistics along with AHSEC Result 2024.

Last year's statistics:

In the year 2023, 46,383 students had appeared for the AHSEC exam. A total of 39,405 students had passed. The pass percentage for students in the science stream was 84.96, the pass percentage for students in the commerce stream was 79.57 and the pass percentage for students in the arts stream was 70.12.