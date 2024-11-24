IBPS PO Mains 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Now from ibps.in – Here's How

Representative Image |

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2024 on November 23. Candidates scheduled to appear for the IBPS PO Mains exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ibps.in. To access the admit card, candidates must enter their registration number or roll number, along with their password or date of birth. The IBPS PO Mains exam 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, November 30.

The admit card is a crucial document that must be presented at the exam center. Candidates without the admit card will be denied entry to the exam hall and will not be permitted to take the test. IBPS has also informed that the PO Mains admit card will remain available for download until November 30, 2024.

IBPS PO Prelims

Earlier, on November 21, IBPS declared the results of the PO Preliminary Examination. Candidates who have qualified the prelims and met the cut-off marks are now eligible to download their IBPS PO Mains exam admit cards.

Steps to download the IBPS PO Mains Exam Admit Card 2024

Here are the steps to download the IBPS PO Mains Exam Admit Card 2024:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the official IBPS website at www.ibps.in.

2. Click on the Admit Card Link: On the homepage, look for the link titled "IBPS PO Mains Exam Admit Card 2024" or "Call Letter for PO Mains Exam 2024" and click on it.

3. Enter Login Details: A new page will open where you will be asked to enter your credentials. Fill in your:

- Registration Number or Roll Number

- Password or Date of Birth (in the required format)

4. Submit the Details: After entering the required information, click on the “Login” or “Submit” button.

5. Download the Admit Card: Your IBPS PO Mains Exam Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Check the details and ensure everything is correct.

6. Take a Printout: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference. Remember, you must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam hall on the exam day.

Make sure to download the admit card before the deadline, as it will only be available online until November 30, 2024.