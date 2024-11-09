 IBPS RRB PO Mains Scores Out At ibps.in; Here's How To Check
IBPS RRB mains scorecard for Officers Scale 1, 2, and 3 was announced on November 8, 2024 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Updated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 08:33 AM IST
IBPS RRB mains scorecard for Officers Scale 1, 2, and 3 was announced on November 8, 2024 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Results for the IBPS RRB mains were released earlier on November 4, 2024. The scorecard is available for download by candidates at ibps.in, the IBPS official website.

Section-by-section scores, overall grades, the IBPS RRB cutoff, qualifying status, and other information are shown on the scorecard. The successful candidates will then be interviewed; a call letter will be sent out shortly for these candidates.

Vacancy details:

The regional rural banks are doing this recruitment drive to fill 9923 positions for group A officers (scale I, II, and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose). 

How to download the IBPS RRB 2024 Mains Scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on "IBPS RRB scorecard link".

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number, password, or date of birth (DD-MM-YY).

Step 4: The screen displays the IBPS RRB scorecard.

Step 5: Download the IBPS RRB scorecard, then print it out for your records.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest and updated information.

