 IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIBPS RRB PO Mains Result Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

The RRB PO Mains Results for Officer Scale I, II, and III positions have been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image

The RRB PO Mains Results for Officer Scale I, II, and III positions have been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On the official website, ibps.in, candidates who took the September 29 IBPS RRB PO Exam 2024 may now view their results and qualifying status. 

IBPS announced 3,583 openings for this position this year. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to the Personal Interview phase, which is tentatively set for November 2024, following the announcement of the RRB PO Mains Result. 

How to check IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2024:

To view their IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024, candidates who took the main test must enter their registration number and birthdate.

FPJ Shorts
40% Surge In Car Deliveries During Festive Season Fuels Strong Demand
40% Surge In Car Deliveries During Festive Season Fuels Strong Demand
Who Is Esha Verma? Know About Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Who Made SHOCKING Claims Against Anupamaa Actress
Who Is Esha Verma? Know About Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Who Made SHOCKING Claims Against Anupamaa Actress
Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River
Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'We Will Decide Who Will Rule The State Next,' Says Parivartan Mahashakti As It Decides To Contest From 121 Constituencies
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'We Will Decide Who Will Rule The State Next,' Says Parivartan Mahashakti As It Decides To Contest From 121 Constituencies

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Under homepage find this link"Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIII Officers."

Step 3: Depending on the exam you took, choose the appropriate link for Officers Scale I, II, or III.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password to access your result.

Step 5: Check your result carefully, and save it.

Step 6: Donwload it for future reference.

Read Also
IBPS SO 2024 Prelims Admit Card OUT Now, Exam Scheduled For November 9
article-image

Marking scheme

One mark is awarded for each right response, and one-fourth of the total points for the question are deducted for each wrong response. Blank or unanswered questions do not result in any punishment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

AIBE 19 Registration Window Extended Till November 15, Check Details Here

AIBE 19 Registration Window Extended Till November 15, Check Details Here

UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2024 December Session Notification Expected Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

AP TET Results 2024 Declared At aptet.apcfss.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Access

AP TET Results 2024 Declared At aptet.apcfss.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Access

CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download & More

CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download & More