IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Out At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

The RRB PO Mains Results for Officer Scale I, II, and III positions have been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On the official website, ibps.in, candidates who took the September 29 IBPS RRB PO Exam 2024 may now view their results and qualifying status.

IBPS announced 3,583 openings for this position this year. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to the Personal Interview phase, which is tentatively set for November 2024, following the announcement of the RRB PO Mains Result.

How to check IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2024:

To view their IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024, candidates who took the main test must enter their registration number and birthdate.

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Under homepage find this link"Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIII Officers."

Step 3: Depending on the exam you took, choose the appropriate link for Officers Scale I, II, or III.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password to access your result.

Step 5: Check your result carefully, and save it.

Step 6: Donwload it for future reference.

Read Also IBPS SO 2024 Prelims Admit Card OUT Now, Exam Scheduled For November 9

Marking scheme

One mark is awarded for each right response, and one-fourth of the total points for the question are deducted for each wrong response. Blank or unanswered questions do not result in any punishment.