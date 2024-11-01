 IBPS SO 2024 Prelims Admit Card OUT Now, Exam Scheduled For November 9
The Specialist Officers CRP SPL-XIV preliminary exam admit cards for 2024 have been made available on the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's (IBPS) official website.

Friday, November 01, 2024
The Specialist Officers CRP SPL-XIV preliminary exam admit cards for 2024 have been released on the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's (IBPS) official website. IBPS SO hall tickets 2024 can be downloaded from the official website, ibps.in ,by candidates who have registered for the test. Until November 9, 2024, the admit cards will be accessible on the official website.

Details of the exam:

The date of the IBPS SO Prelims test is set on November 9, 2024. The test will be administered online for two hours. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the test. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam are invited to the main exam, which is qualifying in character.

How to download the IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Select the "CRP-SPL-XIV Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter."

Step 3: A new page with all the pertinent links will be displayed to you.

Step 4: To download the IBPS SO preliminary admit card, click the link.

Step 5: Enter your detailed information, including your password, roll number, and registration number.

Step 6: Click on submit. The admit card for IBPS SO will show up on the screen.

Step 7: Save the admit card after downloading it.

IBPS PO, SO Registration Extended! Check New Date, Key Details Here
IBPS SO 2024 Selection Process

Candidates for IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) positions will be chosen through a two-tiered examination process: an online preliminary examination and an online main examination, followed by an interview.

