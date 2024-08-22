IBPS PO, SO Registration Extended! Check New Date, Key Details Here | Official Website

The registration date for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO) has been extended by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IPBS) to August 28. The previous deadline for IBPS PO applications was August 21, 2024. The department's 4,455 open positions for IBPS PO and 896 open positions for IBPS SO are the targets of the IBPS PO recruitment drive.

The IBPS PO application form 2024 can be completed by interested applicants who have not yet registered by visiting the official website at ibps.in.

Application Fees



The application fee for candidates in reserved categories, such as SC, ST, and PwBD, is Rs. 175, while the charge for all other categories is Rs. 850.

Screening Process

Three criteria will be used to select candidates: a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an in-person interview. The results of the qualifying preliminary exam are excluded from the final merit list. October 2024 is when the IBPS PO preliminary exam is expected to be held.

How to check?

-Go to ibps.in, the official website.

-Click the application link for CRP PO/ MT XIV and CRP SO XIV on the homepage.

-Proceed by registering on the ibps portal.

-Complete the form, send it in, and pay the charge.

-Get a copy by downloading it, then print it out for your records.

Important Dates

September 2024 is when the CRP PO/MT-XIV Pre-Examination Training (PET) will take place. October 2024 is the planned date for the preliminary exam. Results for the preliminary exam are expected to be announced in October or November of 2024. It is anticipated that the preliminary exam for the CRP SPL-XIV will take place in November 2024, and the admission cards will be downloadable in October of the same year. It is planned for November/December 2024 to be the announcement of the preliminary results.



December 2024 is when the main test is expected to take place, and that same month will see the publication of the admit card. It is expected that the results will be released in January or February of 2025.

