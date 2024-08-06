Banking Jobs Alert: IBPS PO 2024 Begins Registration For 4455 Posts At ibps.in; Steps To Apply Here

Representative image

For job seekers eyeing a career in banking, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced its recruitment drive for Probationary Officers (PO). With 4455 positions open across 11 major banks, this is a significant chance for aspiring candidates to enter the banking sector.

The registration process begins and can be completed on the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The application deadline is August 21, so be sure to apply before then. To be eligible, candidates must be graduates aged between 20 and 30, with age relaxation applicable as per rules.

The application fees vary by category, with SC, ST, and PwBD candidates paying Rs 175 and OBC and General categories paying Rs 850.

Participating Banks:

Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank

How to Apply:

1. Visit the Official Website ibps.in.

2. Find and select CRP PO/MTs- XIV from recent updates.

3. Click on “Click here for New Registration” and enter your basic information and security code.

4. Provide a photo, signature, educational details, and any reservation documents.

5. Proceed to the payment section and make the online fee payment.

6. Save your application and print it for future reference.