IBPS PO Prelims 2024 Result DECLARED At ibps.in; Check NOW!

The IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2024 results have been officially declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On the official IBPS website, ibps.in, candidates who took the exam on October 19, 20, and 30 can now view their results.

How to check the IBPS PO Prelims 2024 Results:

Step 1: Visit ibps.in, the official IBPS website.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the "CRP-PO/MT" section.

Step 3: Select "Combined Result for Online Preliminary Examination For CRP-PO/MTs-XIV" by clicking on the link.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth, password, and registration or roll number.

Step 5: The screen will show your results, along with your eligibility for the Mains Exam.

Selection Process:

Prelims, Mains, and the Interview Round are the three stages of the selection process for qualified applicants. Those who pass every step will be given the opportunity to work as probationary officers for Indian public sector banks. The final selection process for the 3955 Probationary Officer positions across 11 participating banks, as notified under CRP-PO/MTs-XIV, would not take into account the scores from the IBPS PO Prelims Exam.

Exam pattern:

The written exam was an hour-long, 100-point test with objective-style questions. English Language (30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes) comprised the three sections of the paper.