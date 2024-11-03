HTET 2024 Registrations Begin Tomorrow, Check Application Procedure

HTET 2024 registration begins on 4 November | Representative image

The registration for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 is set to open on November 4, 2024, at 1:00 pm. Interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) during the registration period.

The online application window will be available from November 4 until November 14, 2024. Applicants are advised to fill out the application form accurately with all required details.

The board has provided a correction window for candidates to make changes to their submitted application forms. Applicants will be able to modify details such as their photograph, signature, thumb impression, caste category, disability status, home state, and choice of subject for Levels 2 and 3. This correction period will be open from November 15 to November 17, 2024.

HTET Exam Dates

The HTET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on December 7 and 8, 2024, across three teaching levels:

- Level-3 (PGT - Post Graduate Teacher): December 7, from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

- Level-2 (TGT - Trained Graduate Teacher): December 8, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

- Level-1 (PRT - Primary Teacher)**: December 8, from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

This structured schedule enables candidates to appear for different teaching levels based on their eligibility and subject specializations.

Steps to register

Here are the steps to register for HTET 2024

1. Visit the official BSEH website at [bseh.org.in](http://bseh.org.in).

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the "HTET 2024 Registration" link.

3. Create an account by entering the required details, such as name, email ID, and phone number.

4. Log in with your newly created credentials.

5. Fill out the application form with accurate personal, educational, and contact information.

6. Upload the required documents, including your photograph, signature, and thumb impression, as per the specified format.

7. Select your exam level (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) and preferred subject.

8. Review the form carefully to ensure all information is correct.

9. Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

10. Submit the application form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.