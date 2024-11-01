 HTET 2024: Registration begins on 4 November; Check Updates Here
HTET 2024: Registration begins on 4 November; Check Updates Here

Candidates must complete their application submissions by the deadline of 14th November 2024

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
HTET 2024 registration begins on 4 November | Representative image

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the registration schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024. According to the official notification, the registration process will commence on 4th November 2024. Eligible candidates who wish to appear for the HTET 2024 can submit their applications on the official BSEH website, bseh.org.in, once the application window opens.

The HTET 2024 examination will be conducted following the directives of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Haryana. The test will be organized at three levels—Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3—over two days, 7th and 8th December 2024 (Saturday and Sunday). According to the schedule, the Level 3 examination is set for 7th December from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. On 8th December, the Level 2 examination will take place from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, followed by the Level 1 examination from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Details about application process

Candidates must complete their application submissions by the deadline of 14th November 2024. Additionally, from 15th to 17th November 2024, applicants will have the opportunity to make corrections to specific application details. These include edits to personal information, photo, signature, thumb impression, examination level, subject choices for Levels 2 and 3, caste category, disability category, and home state.

Candidates are encouraged to review the official guidelines on the BSEH website to ensure they meet all requirements and deadlines for successful registration.

Steps to apply

1. Visit the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in once the registration window opens on 4th November 2024.

2. Complete the online application form with the required personal details and information.

3. Upload the necessary documents, including your photo, signature, and thumb impression.

4. Select the desired examination level and subject choices (for Levels 2 and 3).

5. Review your application to ensure all details are correct.

6. Submit the application before the deadline of 14th November 2024.

7. Make any necessary edits to your application details from 15th to 17th November 2024, if required.

