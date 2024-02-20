2024 BSEH Class 10th & 12th Board Exam Admit Cards Released at bseh.org.in

PTI (Representative Photo)

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), has announced the release of admit cards for the Class 10th and 12th board examinations for the year 2024. The much-awaited admit cards were made available on February 20, 2024, marking a crucial milestone for students and schools alike.

Important Examination Dates

Class 10 Board Exams: Scheduled to commence on February 27, 2024, and conclude on March 26, 2024.

Class 12 Board Exams: Spanning from February 27, 2024, to April 2, 2024.

Both sets of exams will be conducted in a single shift, commencing at 12:30 PM and concluding at 3:00 PM each day.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to obtain the hall tickets:

Navigate to the BSEH's official website at bseh.org.in.

Look for the specific link labeled "BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.

Once directed to the appropriate page, input the necessary credentials.

After submitting the details, the admit cards will be promptly displayed on the screen.

Carefully verify the details on the admit cards and proceed to download them.

Keep hard copies of the admit card.

For further information and updates regarding the examinations, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of BSEH. It's essential to stay informed about any developments or changes related to the examination schedule or procedures.