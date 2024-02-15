UPSC Announces Civil Services Exam 2024: New Photo Upload Guidelines Introduced | File

The official notification for the Civil Services Examination 2024 (CSE 2024) was announced on Wednesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

This year, UPSC has made some adjustments to the process of uploading candidate photos, so it's important to stay informed.

Here are the changes:

Candidates must ensure that the photo they upload is no older than 10 days from the beginning of the online application process (i.e. the application start date).

Candidates must make sure that the photograph includes the applicant's name and the date it was taken, clearly stated.

In the chosen photo for upload, the candidate's face should occupy three-fourths of the frame.

Applicants must make sure that, at every level of the examination process—preliminary, main, interview/personality test—their look corresponds with their photograph.

Candidates who are interested in applying for UPSC CSE 2024 need to make sure they fill out the application and keep an eye out for these changes in photo uploading.

The official announcement states that 1056 positions—40 of which are designated for individuals with benchmark disability categories—are anticipated to be filled. March 5, 2024 is the deadline for candidates to submit their online applications.