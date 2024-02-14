UPSC CSE 2024: Applications Out At upsconline.nic.in; Apply Now! | Pixabay

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the start of the Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2024 on February 14th. Those interested in taking the UPSC IAS Exam can now apply online through the official UPSC Online portal at upsconline.nic.in from the same date.

Candidates are able to turn in their forms until March 5th, 2024 till 6:00 PM. Furthermore, applicants will be given the chance to amend their submitted applications from March 6th to March 12th, 2024.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam prelims are scheduled for May 26, 2024.

The qualified individuals will receive an e-Admit Card on the final working day of the week before the examination date. The e-Admit Card will be accessible on the UPSC website.

The application fee for general candidates applying for UPSC IAS is Rs.100, while candidates from reserved categories are exempt from paying the fee.

This year, a combined 1056 job vacancies have been declared for different services such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and more. Last year, UPSC had announced 1105 positions for the civil services examination.

Here are the step-by-step instructions for filling out the UPSC IAS application form 2024:

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

Locate and click on the “Online One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations” link available on the homepage.

Select the “New Registration” option to initiate the registration process.

Provide all the required details accurately in the UPSC registration form.

Upon completing the registration, log in using the credentials you've created.

Navigate to the "Active Notification" section on your dashboard and click on the link to access the UPSC IAS application form 2024.

Fill out the application form with all the necessary information and review the entered details for accuracy.

Proceed to make the payment for the IAS application fee for the year 2024.

Upload the required documents, including your signature and a valid photo identity card, adhering to the specified format guidelines.

Once all details and documents are uploaded, carefully review the entire application form for any errors or omissions.

After ensuring the accuracy of the provided information, submit the UPSC CSE application form 2024.

Upon successful submission, download a copy of the completed application form for your records.