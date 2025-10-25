 Delhi: 500+ Students & Teachers At Sanskriti School Take Pledge To Lead Drug-Free Lives
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi: 500+ Students & Teachers At Sanskriti School Take Pledge To Lead Drug-Free Lives

Delhi: 500+ Students & Teachers At Sanskriti School Take Pledge To Lead Drug-Free Lives

Over 500 students and teachers at Delhi’s Sanskriti School pledged to lead drug-free lives in a CBSE-NCB initiative promoting awareness, well-being, and community participation. Activities included discussions, a street play, and sensitisation on health, social, and legal impacts of drugs, reflecting efforts to build a Drug-Free India.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: 500+ Students & Teachers At Sanskriti School Take Pledge To Lead Drug-Free Lives | X @DDNewslive

New Delhi: Over 500 students and teachers of Delhi’s Sanskriti School on Friday took a pledge to lead a drug-free life, an official said.

The event aimed at creating a drug-free school environment was part of a collaboration between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Zonal Unit, and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

As part of NCB-CBSE MoU, over 100 schools across the country have been identified to launch similar programmes, said the official.

The campaign is adopting a hub-and-spoke model to ensure wider outreach among students, educators, and parents.

FPJ Shorts
NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public Figure Avi Dandiya
NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public Figure Avi Dandiya
Video: Virat Kohli Grabs Shubman Gill's Arm, Engages In Intense Tactical Discussion With Indian Skipper & KL Rahul In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
Video: Virat Kohli Grabs Shubman Gill's Arm, Engages In Intense Tactical Discussion With Indian Skipper & KL Rahul In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Does Fist Pump After Scoring His First Runs Of The ODI Series, Delights SCG Crowd
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Does Fist Pump After Scoring His First Runs Of The ODI Series, Delights SCG Crowd
Vasai-Virar News: Indian Fox Spotted Near Chikhal Dongari Jetty, Seen Eating Trash; Video Goes Viral
Vasai-Virar News: Indian Fox Spotted Near Chikhal Dongari Jetty, Seen Eating Trash; Video Goes Viral
Read Also
JNUSU Elections 2025: ABVP Lists '7 Failures' Of Left-Led Students' Union, AISA Counters
article-image

The initiative reflects the shared commitment towards building a Drug-Free India by empowering young minds through awareness, education, and community participation, said the official in a statement.

Addressing the event, Dr. Anees C., IRS, Deputy Director, NCB, highlighted the agency's multifaceted efforts encompassing enforcement, capacity building, and outreach initiatives, and urged students and teachers to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding society.

He also encouraged the school community to actively promote the NCB MANAS Helpline (Toll free number - 1933) for providing information and seeking assistance related to drug abuse and trafficking.

Niti Shanker, Joint Director, CBSE, outlined well-being initiatives by the board, including the CBSE–NCB MoU, Counselling Hub-and-Spoke Model, Parenting Calendar, Career Guidance Dashboard, and CBSE-AIIMS MATE Programme, all designed to strengthen psychosocial well-being and holistic student development.

Read Also
Delhi Govt To Implement Uniform Admission Age Of 6+ Years For Class 1 In All Schools Under DoE From...
article-image

Officers from NCB sensitised students about the ill effects of drug abuse on health, its social and legal implications, and the importance of making informed and healthy life choices, said the statement.

Students participated in group discussions on themes such as “Every Student is an Ambassador of Awareness” and “How Social Media and Online Games Expose Students to Drugs.” A powerful street play (nukkad natak) delivered strong anti-drug messages, reinforcing the theme “Say Yes to Life, Yes to Dreams, and No to Drugs.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh: 20 Govt Schools In State Now Under CBSE; Barsar School To Join The List

Himachal Pradesh: 20 Govt Schools In State Now Under CBSE; Barsar School To Join The List

Delhi: 500+ Students & Teachers At Sanskriti School Take Pledge To Lead Drug-Free Lives

Delhi: 500+ Students & Teachers At Sanskriti School Take Pledge To Lead Drug-Free Lives

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Begins Today; Check Important Instructions & Revised...

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Begins Today; Check Important Instructions & Revised...

Kerala HC Orders Bar Council Of India To Approve 2 Seats For Transgender Students In All State Law...

Kerala HC Orders Bar Council Of India To Approve 2 Seats For Transgender Students In All State Law...

University Of East London & NISAU UK Forge Landmark Pact To Support Indian Students' Welfare In...

University Of East London & NISAU UK Forge Landmark Pact To Support Indian Students' Welfare In...