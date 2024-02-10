UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 120 Vacant Positions Including Assistant Director, Scientist, And Engineer Roles

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for 120 vacant positions, including Assistant Director, Administrative Officer, Scientist, Specialist Grade III, and Engineer & Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General roles. Eligible candidates keen on joining the prestigious organization can submit their applications through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Commencement of Registration: February 10, 2024

Deadline for Application Submission: February 29, 2024

Last Date for Printing Submitted Applications: March 1, 2024

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Director: 51 posts

Administrative Officer: 2 posts

Scientist - ‘B’: 11 posts

Specialist Grade III: 54 posts

Engineer & Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General: 1 post

Application Fees:

Candidates, except for Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates, who are exempted from payment of fees, are required to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five only).

Payment can be made either by cash in any branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) or through net banking facilities of any bank. Alternatively, candidates can use Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment methods.

Read Also Mumbai University’s Students Deals With Unhygienic Washrooms In The Campus

Aspirants are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and application process outlined on the UPSC website and submit their applications within the specified timeline.