BSEH Class 12 Rechecking And Revaluation Applications To Begin, Apply By May 20 | PTI (Representative Photo)

Haryana Board 12th Rechecking and Revaluation

The Board of School Education, Haryana has started the BSEH class 12 rechecking and revaluation process. Those who want to submit their applications for rechecking of their answer sheet and their revaluation process can visit the official website of the Haryana Board to complete the application process.

Haryana board 12th results were announced on April 30, 2024.

To apply for BSEH 12th Rechecking and Revaluation, Click Here

The board will keep its rechecking and revaluation application window open until May 20, 2024. Students submitting their applications need to submit the requisite fee as per the number of subjects for the revaluation process.

The link for students to apply for the BSEH class 12 rechecking and revaluation process is provided in the article above. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board.

Step 2: Click on Class 12 , and then click on rechecking and revaluation application,

Step 3: Login using your class, roll number and subject details,

Step 4: Submit the fee,

Step 5: Save the applications and click on submit.

This year a total of 2,21,484 students appeared for the HBSE class 12 exam 2024. Out of them,182136 cleared the exams.

The overall pass percentage recorded for the BSEH Class 12 Exams was 85.31%.