HTET Admit Card 2023 Released On bseh.org.in; Direct Link To Download

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has unveiled the admit cards for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2023 today, marking a crucial step for candidates gearing up for the upcoming examination on December 2 and 3, 2023.
Important Dates:
Admit Card Release: November 24, 2023
Exam Dates: December 2 (3 pm to 5:30 pm) and December 3 (10 am to 12:30 pm, 3 pm to 5:30 pm)
How to Download HTET 2023 Admit Card:
Visit the official website bseh.org.in.
Click on the "Download Admit Card HTET-2023 Live" link on the homepage.
A new page will open; select the login button under the "Download Admit card for HTET-2023" section.
Enter your mobile number and password.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a copy for future reference.
Eligibility Criteria for HTET Posts:
PGT Post: Bed or equivalent degree with at least 50% marks.
TGT Post: B.Ed degree and graduation in the respective subject.
TGT and PRT Posts: Candidates must qualify class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks or should have appeared in the final year of the two-year DEIEd course.
For the latest updates on HTET 2023, refer to the official website bseh.org.in.