HTET Admit Card 2023 Released On bseh.org.in; Direct Link To Download

HTET Admit Card 2023 | Representative pic

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has unveiled the admit cards for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2023 today, marking a crucial step for candidates gearing up for the upcoming examination on December 2 and 3, 2023.



Important Dates:

Admit Card Release: November 24, 2023

Exam Dates: December 2 (3 pm to 5:30 pm) and December 3 (10 am to 12:30 pm, 3 pm to 5:30 pm)

How to Download HTET 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website bseh.org.in.

Click on the "Download Admit Card HTET-2023 Live" link on the homepage.

A new page will open; select the login button under the "Download Admit card for HTET-2023" section.

Enter your mobile number and password.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a copy for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria for HTET Posts:

PGT Post: Bed or equivalent degree with at least 50% marks.

TGT Post: B.Ed degree and graduation in the respective subject.

TGT and PRT Posts: Candidates must qualify class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks or should have appeared in the final year of the two-year DEIEd course.

For the latest updates on HTET 2023, refer to the official website bseh.org.in.