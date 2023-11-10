HTET 2023 Registration Extended: Apply By Nov 11

HTET 2023 Registration Extended | Representative pic

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2023. Aspiring candidates can now submit their applications until November 11, providing them with an additional opportunity to participate in this crucial examination. Applicants have the opportunity to make corrections in their applications until November 12, 2023.

Application Process:

Visit the official website of BSEH at [bseh.org.in](https://bseh.org.in).

Click on the HTET 2023 link available on the home page.

Register on the portal and submit the required details.

Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Pay the applicable application fees.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Exam Dates:

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to take place on December 02 and 03, 2023.

Aspiring candidates are urged to take advantage of this extended registration period and ensure their applications are submitted before the revised deadline. Stay updated on further announcements through the official website.

In case of any technical difficulties encountered during the correction process, candidates can seek assistance through the helpline number 9358767113 or by reaching out via email at helpdeskhtet2023@gmail.com.