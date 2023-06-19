Heatwave: Several Indian Schools Struggle As Extreme Temperatures Cause Disarray

Heatwave alert: IMD announces increased maximum temperatures across THESE states in next 4 days | File

Heatwave and its repercussions are wavering in almost all parts of India now. This had also led schools to adjust schedules accordingly. The Andhra Pradesh school education department has extended the ongoing half-day schools to June 24. Following that, Jharkhand schools have extended their summer vacations because of the heatwave chaos.

In line with the official statement issued on Sunday by the AP school education commissioner S Suresh Kumar said that the state board schools of all the managements will function from 7.30am to 11.30am until June 24.

In addition, Bihar is seeing death of people owing to the hazardous heatwave. And the IMD has issued red and orange alerts for some districts in the state. Recently, Patna DM has orders to shut schools upto class 12. In an official circular, Patna's district magistrate Dr Chandra Shekhar Singh wrote, "Whereas, it has been made to appear to me due to prevalent heat wave and prevailing high temperature in the district, health and life of children are at risk".

Heatwave 2023 has not only brought its consequences on nature but also on students. Schools in Odisha have extended the summer vacation in the view of hot and humid climate. According to the official announcement, now, the schools, both government and private schools across the state will reopen on June 21. Earlier, the schools were to resume on June 19. According to the local weather office, The state is expecting an outbreak of southwest monsoon between June 18 to June 21.

Moreover, Kolkata Schools are in caution mode beforehand in order to tackle the heatwave condition. The good news, however, is that the daytime temperature is likely to decrease in south Bengal districts gradually from June 19. Conditions are also slowly becoming favourable for further advance of the monsoon over south Bengal, according to a notification issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 15.

