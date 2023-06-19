Heatwave Alert: MP Government To Shut All Schools Till July 1

Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of students due to the scorching heat and rise in temperature, it has been decided to extend the summer vacation. | Representative Image

Heatwave is becoming a cause for late school re-opening. Along with a few other states, Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to shut all the school till July 1, 2023. As per the official announcement made by the education minster, Inder Singh Parmar, all schools have extended re-opening dates. Summer vacations have been extended for junior students and senior students will be attend a modified timing.

Schools will remain closed for students of Classes 1 to 5. However, students from Classes 6 to 12 will follow a modified schedule. They will attend school in the morning shift from June 20 to June 30, aiming to minimize their exposure to the hottest parts of the day.

"Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of students due to the scorching heat and rise in temperature, it has been decided to extend the summer vacation. Primary schools from class 1 to 5 will open on July 1, 2023 and classes in schools from class 6 to 12 will run in the morning shift from 20 June to 30 June," read the official statement issued by the state minister.

The minister also further added about board examination. Class 5th will be held as per time table issued. The decision to extend summer holidays for students come in order to prioritize the well-being of students owing to ongoing heatwave in Madhya Pradesh.

This decision is taken with respect to the health concern of students. Along with extension of school holiday and half - days, schools have also been pushing students to prepare a first aid kid to rehydrate and taking care of students plus staff during extreme heat condition.