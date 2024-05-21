Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Out; Direct Link Active |

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results for the HSC (Class 12) exam today. This year, a total of 1433331 students registered for the HSC exam in Maharashtra. Out of these, 1423923 students appeared for the exam, and 1329684 students passed.

The Maharashtra HSC result is available on mahresult.nic.in and the following websites:

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

msbshse.co.in

How many students appeared for the exam this year?

Pass percentage for this year?

The overall pass percentage this year is 93.37%. Girls' pass percentage is higher than boys' pass percentage this year by 3.84%. The pass percentage of girls is 95.44%, while the pass percentage of boys is 91.60%.

Stream-wise Pass Percentage:

Pass percentage for Science stream is 97.82%

Pass percentage for Arts stream is 85.88%

Pass percentage for Commerce stream is 92.18%

Pass percentage for Vocational stream is 87.75%

Steps to check results:

Step 1: Go to the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Find the HSC exam result link, which will be displayed on the homepage of the website. Click on the link.

Step 3: Enter your login details, which includes your board exam roll number as mentioned on the admit card. Additionally, also provide your mother's first name. If the mother's name was not mentioned in the application, use 'XXX' instead.

Step 4: Once you have entered the required information, click on submit and wait for the page to load.

Step 5: Check your result carefully and take a printout of it for future reference.

Some important dates related to the HSC result are:

Maharashtra HSC result date: May 21 (check scores from 1 pm)

Re-evaluation of result: Application will be accepted from May 22 to June 5

Photocopy of answer sheet: Application from May 26 to June 14

Supplementary exam: Application from May 27 and exam in June-July.

As many as 14,57,293 students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC examination this year at 3,195 centres across the state. The exam was conducted from February 21 to March 19 in two shifts – 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.