Heatwave Conditions: Jharkhand Schools Will Remain Shut Till June 17

This is not the first time that the dates have been postponed owing to heatwave in Jharkhand | Representative Image

Heatwave is becoming the cause for so many things now and schooling is one of them. The School Education and Literacy Department of Jharkhand on Wednesday issued an order saying all schools (up to Class 8) in the state will remain closed till June 17. This is not the first time that the dates have been postponed owing to heatwave.

In the order by the education department, they also mentioned that classes for grade 9 to 12 will remain shut till June 15. According to reports, K Ravi Kumar, the Secretary of school education and literacy department said that considering the extreme heatwave conditions state wide, categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 14.

Moreover, according to the IMD, the temperature currently falls between 38-44 degree Celsius all over the state. This also takes us back on May 13 when IMD issues an orange alert for coming 5 days. It also followed by highlighting that this condition will continue in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Read Also Heatwave Alert: Soaring Temperature Forces Schools In India To Impose Curbs

History With Heatwave:

On June 10, Visakhapatnam had recorded the highest temperature of 44.6° Celsius at the airport. This has led to limit the school hours in Andhra Pradesh. "We have rescheduled schools timings with limited hours after considering all aspects", says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

The uncertainly of school reopening does not end on the above mentioned two states, it also includes Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu. With the wavering news of heatwave, the panic and the tension amongst parents and school going children remains constant.

As a result, this development comes as a part of the predicted heatwave conditions by IMD. On Monday, the IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail for two days in Telangana and for one day in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Read Also Jharkhand: Schools To Be Shut For 3 Days From Tomorrow Due To Heat Wave