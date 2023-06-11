 Jharkhand: Schools To Be Shut For 3 Days From Tomorrow Due To Heat Wave
Jharkhand: Schools To Be Shut For 3 Days From Tomorrow Due To Heat Wave

In view of the extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 14.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Schools To Be Shut For 3 Days From Tomorrow | Representative image

Ranchi: Due to the extreme heatwave across the state, The Jharkhand government has announced to shut down all Schools in the state for three days which starts from June 12.

An order issued by the secretary of school education and literacy department, K Ravi Kumar said that keeping in view the extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 14.

article-image

The weather department said that the situation might remain the same for at least the next five days and heat wave alerts have been issued for parts of the state till June 15.

According to the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, "There is a possibility of light rain, mainly in eastern parts of the state. But, it would hardly help in bringing down the temperature."

The maximum temperature is hovering between 38-44 degree Celsius across the state.

