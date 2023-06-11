 Indore: Collector Illayaraja T issues orders for schools to remain shut till June 19 amid heat waves
Indore: Collector Illayaraja T issues orders for schools to remain shut till June 19 amid heat waves

Bhopal collector Aashish Singh has also issued orders for schools to remain shut till June 19.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the increasing temperature in the district, Indore collector Illayaraja T has issued instructions not to open schools till June 19. He has asked all the schools in the district to follow the directions strictly.

A tweet on the official account of Indore Collector read, “In view of the increase in temperature (summer), Collector Dr. Ilaiyaraaja T has ordered all schools in Indore district to remain shut till June 19. Collector Dr. Ilaiyaraaja T has ordered all schools to strictly follow this instruction.”

Notably, the whole MP including Indore is facing severe heat waves following Nautapa. On Sunday morning, western and northwest winds moved at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour. While the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal,according to meteorologists, the mercury is likely to reach 40 degrees during the day. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

