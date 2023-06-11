 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Girls Headed For Coaching Classes Go Missing, Father Accuses Villagers Of Kidnapping
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three students went missing from Chinouta Village on Saturday while going to coaching classes.

The father of the three students has accused two young men from the same village of kidnapping and lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police (SP).

Singh told the police, “They had gone for coaching classes in the evening but did not return home. I contacted the coaching center's manager who informed me that my daughters had not attended the classes that day.”

Based on the father's complaint, the police have lodged a case of abduction and started searching for the missing girls. As part of their investigation, the police have also questioned Laloo Rawat and Deepak Rawat, residents of the same village, who were suspected by the complainant.

The SP instructed to register the case and initiate the search for the missing girls. They have also interviewed other suspicious young men in the area.

