Bhopal Sextortion: Scammers Make Video Call To Victim On False Pretext And Merge Their Video With That Of A Naked Girl; 51 Cases In 2 Months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Modus operandi exercised by the sextortion scammers has taken a major turn in the city. After being identified by district and state cyber crime officials, the scammers have adopted a new way of extorting money from people, district cyber crime officials said on Saturday.

About 51 cases pertaining to blackmailing people by means of sextortion have been registered by police in last two months in Bhopal, officials added.

As per the new modus operandi, the cyber crooks now target people, predominantly men, who are on the lookout for a job. They then make a video call to the job seeker on the pretext of conducting an online interview. During the course of interview, crooks turn on screen recording to capture victim’s face. Later, they edit the screen recording to hide their own identity and merge the victim’s video with that of a naked girl in a way, which appears as if both of them had been speaking on a video call.

When the crooks pass on the edited video to him, demanding money, he falls into their dragnet and is forced to meet their demands. Most victims are youths who have either passed Class 12 or graduates.

Sign up on authentic websites: ACP

Assistant commissioner of police (cyber crime) Sujeet Tiwari said that advisories issued by police department were overlooked by youths. Constant advisories are issued to job seekers to sign up on authentic websites to avoid being duped.