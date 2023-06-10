Bhopal: Pandit Pradip Mishra's Katha Draws A Large Crowd

From the event in Karond |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Shiv Mahapuran Katha in Bhopal received a marvellous response as thousands of people attended the event on Day-1 on Saturday.

The week-long religious event is being held in Karond behind People's Mall.

People from across the state attended Pradeep Mishra's katha. Some, even walked for almost two to three kilometres to reach the venue.